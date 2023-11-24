3 Things We Learned From the Detroit Lions in Week 12

The Detroit Lions missed a golden opportunity on Thanksgiving and fell to the Green Bay Packers.

SportsGrid looks at what we learned from Detroit in Week 12.

1. Jared Goff Struggled to Manage the Football

If you just looked at Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s final stat line, you would think he had a nice day and the Lions won the game. Stat lines can be deceiving, especially with how much the Lions trailed early in this game. Goff finished Week 12 with 332 passing yards and two touchdowns, but a pair of fumbles swayed the game in the Packer’s favor. Goff made some peculiar decisions with the football and opted to run when under pressure. The Lions’ offensive line wasn’t as strong as we’re accustomed to seeing, while Goff didn’t take care of the football. That will need to change to take this team seriously, especially after we’ve seen this in back-to-back weeks with the turnovers.

2. Lions Secondary is an Issue

It’s hard to say that the Lions’ secondary isn’t an area of concern. The Lions were carved up on Thanksgiving by Jordan Love, reverting to their old ways. This wasn’t a one-off, either. The Lions have been one of the NFL’s best defenses at stopping the run in 2023, but they’ve been susceptible to allowing yards through the air. That was again an issue for Detroit in Week 12, and it’s one this team needs to figure out down the stretch. The Lions have a stretch against the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos coming up. These offenses aren’t world-beaters, so the numbers will likely look much better over that span. Still, this is a fundamental issue and must be corrected in December.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the Definition of Consistency

Although much of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s production in Week 12 came in garbage time, it’s hard to say that he hasn’t been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL. St. Brown led the game with nine catches for 95 yards, which we now expect every week. The young wide receiver runs excellent routes, can stretch the field, and can play in the slot. He’s a significant difference-maker for one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. In 2023, St. Brown has tallied 82 receptions for 993 yards and five touchdowns. You know what to expect from him every game, and with Jameson Williams looking more like his Alabama self, this Lions offense has the potential to be among the NFL’s best.

