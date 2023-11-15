Nola would be a perfect fit at the top of the Boston rotation

The Boston Red Sox will be aggressive for a handful of top starting pitchers this offseason in order to upgrade their biggest need in the rotation. Could ace Aaron Nola be the answer for Boston?

After a dazzling postseason run with the Philadelphia Phillies, Nola raised his stock and further cemented himself as a bonafide innings-eater. The righty consistently goes deep into games and can anchor a big-market rotation. Naturally, Nola would be an ideal fit for the Red Sox this winter.

With free agency underway, DraftKings SportsBook set odds for Nola’s future team, listing Boston with the third-best odds:

Philadelphia Phillies (+350)

St. Louis Cardinals (+450)

Boston Red Sox (+500)

Baltimore Orioles (+700)

Field/Any Other Team (+900)

As there will be plenty of talented starters, Nola should be among the top priorities this winter. Boston will be ready to change pitching production throughout the organization with new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and reported new pitching coach Andrew Bailey.

Philadelphia will certainly put up a fight to retain half of their strong tandem in the rotation with right-hander Zack Wheeler. Including Boston, several teams will be competitive in efforts to add Nola to a contending group of starters.

With December approaching and the Winter Meetings around the corner, activity could be coming soon for the Red Sox.