Red Sox Rumors: Boston Closing In On New Pitching Coach

After a series of changes to the coaching staff at the end of the regular season, the Boston Red Sox are rumored to be finalizing their first major addition of the offseason.

The Red Sox are close to adding former All-Star closer Andrew Bailey as the team’s pitching coach, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Once finalized, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have his first big addition to Boston and add plenty of pitching prowess to the coaching staff under manager Alex Cora. Bailey has significant experience in the role, leading the San Francisco Giants to a league-best 107 wins in 2021 with a pitching staff that posted the second-best ERA (3.24) in the sport.

As a player, Bailey was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2009 with the Oakland Athletics. The two-time All-Star pitched for the 2013 Red Sox championship team before a midseason shoulder injury cut his tenure short.

The 39-year-old would return to Boston in a key offseason where pitching upgrades, particularly in the starting rotation, are a top priority.

Bailey would reunite with Breslow, his 2013 teammate, as the former Red Sox pitchers attempt to lead the club back to contention in new roles in 2024.