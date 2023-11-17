Baha Mar Hoops Preview: How to Watch, Times, TV, Betting Odds

Early-season tournaments are finally here in college basketball, and we’ve got you prepared for the start of the action this Friday as the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship tips at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Four intriguing teams will battle it out for two days in Nassau, with a champion set to be crowned on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at each of the quarterfinal matchups, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a brief preview of what to watch for:

TV: CBSSN | Streaming: CBS Sports App

CBSSN | CBS Sports App Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Location: Baha Mar Convention Center – Nassau, Bahamas

Spread: Georgia -6.5 (-102) | Miami +6.5 (-120)

Georgia -6.5 (-102) | Miami +6.5 (-120) Moneyline: Georgia (-245) | Miami (+198)

Georgia (-245) | Miami (+198) Total: OVER 154.5 (-110) | UNDER 154.5 (-110)

The rebuild continues at Georgia for head coach Mike White, who is looking to lead the Bulldogs to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. Taking on 12th-ranked Miami will be a tall task, but this team should be much improved heading into this season. As for the Hurricanes, they are one of the more interesting case studies this season in the dichotomy between media hype and metrics. Despite ranking 12th in the AP Top 25, KenPom has them at 44th coming into this matchup.

TV: CBSSN | Streaming: CBS Sports App

CBSSN | CBS Sports App Time: 6:00 p.m. ET | Location: Baha Mar Convention Center – Nassau, Bahamas

Spread: Kansas State -1.5 | Providence +1.5

Kansas State -1.5 | Providence +1.5 Moneyline: Kansas State (-125) | Providence (+104)

Kansas State (-125) | Providence (+104) Total: OVER 147.5 (-110) | UNDER 147.5 (-110)

The backend of Friday’s doubleheader is a spicy one. Providence is soaring well ahead of preseason expectations after dismantling Wisconsin on Tuesday, while Kansas State is searching for some answers on a roster that seriously lacks continuity after losing so much production in the offseason. North Texas transfer Tylor Perry is the headliner in the Wildcats backcourt as one of the best sharpshooters in the sport. If you haven’t seen Perry play before, Friday night in Nassau will be your best chance to get familiar.

