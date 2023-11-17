Bengals’ Crisis: Joe Burrow’s Wrist Injury Ends His Year

Joe Burrow, the star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been ruled out for the remainder of the NFL season due to a torn ligament in his wrist. The injury occurred during the Bengals’ recent defeat against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals’ record stands at 5-5, reflecting a challenging season that failed to gain momentum.

In Burrow’s absence, Jake Browning is set to take over as the quarterback for the rest of the year. This change marks a crucial turning point for the Bengals, who had high hopes for the season with Burrow at the helm.

Adding to the intrigue, some controversy surrounds Burrow’s injury. Before the game against the Ravens, cameras caught Burrow wearing a brace on his wrist, sparking speculation about a pre-existing condition. However, head coach Zac Taylor insists that the brace was unrelated to the injury sustained in the game. Taylor’s statement aims to quell rumors and maintain that Burrow’s injury was an unfortunate in-game occurrence.

This development raises questions among fans and bettors. The lack of prior information regarding Burrow’s wrist condition, particularly before a significant road game in Baltimore, is a point of contention, especially for those who bet on NFL games.

The team’s odds for upcoming matches and overall season performance have undoubtedly been affected by losing their leading quarterback. Bettors and fans will closely watch how the Bengals adapt to these challenging circumstances.

