Broncos-Texans Clash: AFC Playoff Hopes on the Line in Houston

Two hot teams, the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, are set for a pivotal NFL matchup in Week 13. Despite a close loss to Jacksonville, the Texans have shown impressive form, mainly due to the outstanding performance of CJ Stroud, who’s rapidly becoming a lock for Offensive Rookie this Year. His impact has accelerated Houston’s rebuilding phase, making them a team to watch.

On the other side, the Broncos have undergone a remarkable transformation. After a period where they struggled to contain opponents, their defense has drastically improved. They’ve been successful in stopping both the run and the pass, and their red zone defense has become notably robust. This resurgence has unexpectedly thrust them back into the playoff conversation. However, this upcoming game in Houston is crucial for maintaining their playoff hopes.

The betting odds favor the Texans at -180 on the moneyline and -3.5 on the spread, with a total of 46.5. Despite these odds, the Broncos seem to be a smart pick. Under Vance Joseph‘s guidance, their defense has been effectively shutting down opponents and generating significant pressure. This could potentially lead to CJ Stroud facing difficulties, especially considering his recent struggles with interceptions.

Another aspect to consider is Houston’s performance in terms of the spread. Since Week 4, they have only managed to win by more than three points once, a narrow five-point victory over the Cardinals. This fact, coupled with the Broncos’ recent form, suggests that the spread might be slightly skewed.

The Broncos are not the same team that conceded 70 points earlier in the season. Their defensive resurgence makes them a formidable opponent, capable of challenging and potentially overcoming the Texans, especially if they can exploit Stroud’s inexperience and induce rookie errors. This game is not just a clash of two hot teams; it’s a battle of resurgence and rookie prowess, making it a must-watch for NFL fans.

