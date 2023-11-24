Can Browning Lead the Burrow-less Bengals Over the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into a critical NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals but with significant changes afoot. The Steelers have recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, a move long anticipated by fans and endorsed by head coach Mike Tomlin. This change brings a cloud of uncertainty over the Steelers’ offensive strategy, as it’s unclear who will assume the play-calling responsibilities.

Facing them are the Bengals, led by Jake Browning. The Bengals’ offense under Browning has shown potential. However, many questions remain about their ability to consistently deliver without Joe Burrow, especially against a formidable opponent like the Steelers.

The Steelers’ defense, known for its ability to exert pressure, remains a significant threat. Their performance can turn the tide of the game, especially when they effectively disrupt the opposing offense. This was evident in their recent games, including their matchup against the Ravens.

Browning’s capability as a quarterback will be under the microscope, particularly since there’s a stark difference between playing against a secondary defense and facing a first-string defense that has had a week to prepare for him. His performance in the Bengals’ last game showed promise, but replicating that success against the Steelers’ defense is a different challenge altogether.

Given these uncertainties, it’s a game that intrigues fans and analysts alike, though the unpredictability makes it a risky choice for betting. The outcome of this game could hinge on how well the Steelers adapt to their new offensive scheme and how Browning handles the pressure from Pittsburgh’s defense.

