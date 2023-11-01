Can the Missouri Tigers Ruin Georgia’s Perfect Season?

In this weekend’s highly anticipated college football matchup, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Missouri Tigers in Athens. The Bulldogs are entering the game as heavy favorites with a 15.5-point spread against the Tigers. It’s a clash of titans as Georgia, ranked number two in the nation, hosts Missouri, who has earned the respect of the College Football Playoff committee with a 12th overall ranking.

Georgia’s dominance this season has been evident, but they’ve covered the spread only twice in their eight games, both times against formidable opponents. They comfortably beat Kentucky as a two-touchdown favorite and trounced Florida as a 14.5-point favorite last weekend in Jacksonville. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Georgia can make it a third cover in a row as a 15.5-point favorite against Missouri this Saturday.

The Bulldogs seem poised for another strong performance, but this game has garnered significant attention due to Missouri’s impressive season under the leadership of quarterback Brady Cook. The Tigers have been averaging 34 points per game, showcasing the third-best passing attack in the conference. This will be a big test for Georgia’s defense.

On the flip side, while Missouri has had a solid offensive showing, their defense has been less than stellar. They’ve given up 21 points to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, 27 points to Kansas State and Memphis, and a whopping 49 points to LSU. Their best defensive performance came last week against South Carolina, where they held them to just 12 points. However, the quality of their opponent played a significant role in that outcome.

The biggest challenge for Missouri will be slowing down Georgia’s offense. Quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs’ offense have been improving week by week, and last week’s dismantling of a strong Florida defense demonstrated their potency. With Georgia minimizing mistakes and their offense finding its rhythm, it’s unlikely that Missouri’s defense can prevent them from putting up around 35 points.

While Georgia’s defense has been exceptional this season, not allowing more than 21 points to any opponent and maintaining a stingy record in conference play, Missouri might be able to surpass the 20-point mark. The prediction is that Missouri will score in the mid-20s while Georgia reaches the mid-30s, resulting in a high-scoring game that goes well over the total, which is set at 55.5 or 56.5 points, depending on where you place your bet. Expect fireworks on the field when these two powerhouse teams clash on Saturday.

