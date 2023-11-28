CFB National Championship Odds: Can Washington or Florida State Surprise?

The college football National Championship odds present an intriguing landscape for bettors and fans alike. Currently, Michigan stands as the favorite with odds at +190, closely followed by teams like Georgia (+200), Oregon (+480), Texas (+900), and Alabama (+1000). Other contenders in the mix include Washington (+2000) and Florida State (+3500).

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Despite widespread belief that Ohio State is out of the running, there’s still a hypothetical pathway for them to make it into the college football playoff. This scenario hinges on a series of specific outcomes: Washington defeating Oregon, losses for both Florida State and Texas, and Georgia wins. If these conditions are met, Ohio State, currently with long odds of +8000 to win the National Championship and +1600 to make the college football playoff, could surprisingly find itself back in contention.

Amidst these possibilities, two teams stand out for their value: Michael Penix’s Huskies and Florida State. Florida State, in particular, has demonstrated that it can compete with some of the best teams in the country. Their performances against LSU and Clemson, especially Clemson’s formidable defense, are a testament to their capabilities. The team’s strength lies in their defensive and offensive lines, which have been pivotal in their successes.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

The ability of Florida State to match up against top-tier offensive and defensive lines suggests that they could potentially hold their own against powerhouses like Georgia and Michigan, should they secure a playoff spot. This potential makes them a lethal choice in the betting odds, especially considering their proven track record this season.

As the college football season progresses, these odds will continue to be a hot topic, with each game potentially altering the landscape. The unpredictability and excitement surrounding these odds are what make college football particularly captivating for fans and bettors alike.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.