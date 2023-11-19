Chargers Continue One-Score Woes, Cost Bettors In Road Loss

Sunday was the same old story

No matter the coach and quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers have a recent history of dropping one-score games.

In fact, five of the team’s six losses this season have come in one score games, most recently in a 23-20 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen for a touchdown to take the lead. Minutes later, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love lofted a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to give the Packers the lead back.

On the final drive, the Chargers faltered with a fumbled snap on second down before rookie receiver Quentin Johnston dropped a potentially large gain inside of field goal range. Still in their own territory with final chance, Herbert’s fourth-down attempt was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

#Chargers rookie WR Quentin Johnston dropped a crucial pass that would've put them in FG range.



Chargers lose by 3 and are now 4-6 on the season. pic.twitter.com/tM6V64eXa1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

Bettors also took a hit from the Los Angeles loss at Lambeau Field. On DraftKings SportsBook, the Chargers held 79% of spread bets as well as 82% of moneyline bets in the Week 11 matchup.

The loss dropped the Chargers to 4-6 in an already crowded wild-card race in the AFC. Despite another solid day from its young quarterback, the Chargers fell in familiar fashion once again.