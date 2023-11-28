College Basketball Futures: Can Kentucky Make a Deep Run?

In the high-stakes world of college basketball, Kentucky, guided by the seasoned John Calipari, stands at a pivotal juncture. Despite a storied history, Kentucky has not savored the flavor of the Sweet 16 since 2019, nor have they graced the Final Four since 2015. Yet, the Wildcats hold the second-best odds to clinch the SEC title, standing at 5 to 1, and are tied for the 10th best price in the nation at 25 to 1 for the national championship.

As another season unfolds, the pressure mounts on Calipari and his Wildcats. The expectation is crystal clear: advance to at least the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and potentially further. In the unforgiving world of college basketball, teams are ultimately judged by their NCAA tournament performances, and Kentucky is no exception.

Reflecting on Kentucky’s recent history under Calipari reveals a team tantalizingly close to greatness. In 2014, led by Shabazz Napier, they reached the Final Four but stumbled against UConn. The following year, 2015, was marked by a near-perfect run, going 38-1, only to fall to Wisconsin in the Final Four. In 2016, with Jamal Murray, they succumbed to Indiana, a victory for Tom Crean and his team, including Thomas Bryant. The Wildcats reached the Elite Eight in 2017, only to lose to North Carolina on a heart-stopping buzzer-beater by Luke Maye, despite the efforts of De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and Bam Adebayo.

In 2018, a Kentucky team featuring PJ Washington, Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nick Richards, and Wenyen Gabriel reached the second weekend but were edged out by Kansas State, missing Dean Wade. Washington’s struggles at the free-throw line proved costly. The narrative continued in 2019, with Kentucky reaching the Elite Eight again, only to lose in overtime to an Auburn team without Chuma Okeke.

This history underlines the thin margins in college basketball, where a play or two can be the difference between glory and heartbreak. Under Calipari, Kentucky was a whisker away from an astounding five Final Fours in six years. Yet, as the adage goes, in college basketball, teams are remembered not for their season-long endeavors but for their performance in the NCAA tournament.

As the new season dawns, Kentucky, with its rich history and heightened expectations, faces the challenge head-on. It’s a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in college basketball, where every game and every play counts.

