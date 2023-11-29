College Football Playoff Rankings: Florida State and Washington Deserve Respect

The latest college football playoff rankings have set the stage for an exciting finish to the season. At the top, Georgia holds the number one spot, followed by Michigan at two, Washington at three, and Florida State at four. These top four teams are crucial, as they hold the keys to the playoffs.

The inclusion of Washington in the top three is particularly noteworthy. Their victory over Oregon State and their archrival Washington State, despite not covering the spread, has cemented their position. Washington’s undefeated 12-0 record clearly indicates their strength this season.

Florida State, sitting at number four, has shown remarkable resilience. Led by Tate Rodemaker, they rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Florida 24-15. Their ability to come back and cover the spread in such a crucial game has been impressive. Sure, the Seminoles would be dogs against Georgia or Michigan. However, their strength in the trenches makes them a formidable opponent against any team in the top four. The Seminoles stand at +3000 to win the championship, a bet many are willing to take given their potential.

Back to the rankings where Ohio State sits at six, Texas at seven, followed by Alabama to round out the top eight. Although the Crimson Tide sits at eighth, their upcoming game against Georgia could be a game-changer, potentially propelling them into the top four.

The betting odds for teams like Florida State and Washington to win the national championship range from 25 to 30 to 1. These odds suggest that if either team wins their upcoming games, they could see a significant shift in their chances of making it to the playoff.

Compared to last year’s surprise team, TCU, this season’s contenders, like Florida State, have shown more consistency and dominance. For instance, Florida State’s victories over LSU and Clemson, both by significant margins, highlight their strength and resilience, even without key player Jordan Travis.

As the season approaches its final stretch, the playoff picture is still fluid, with every game carrying significant weight. The upcoming matchups will be crucial in determining who will secure their spot in the college football playoff, making this an exciting time for fans and bettors alike.

