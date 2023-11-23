Cowboys Heavily Favored to Smash Washington on Thanksgiving

In a highly anticipated NFL matchup, the Dallas Cowboys are poised to extend their impressive winning streak against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys, fresh off back-to-back dominating victories over the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, are favored by a significant 13.5-point spread.

Central to the Cowboys’ recent success has been their quarterback, Dak Prescott, whose aerial prowess has been a nightmare for opposing secondaries. Prescott’s ability to attack defenses over the top has been a key component in Dallas’s strategy, particularly in the first halves of games. This approach has allowed the Cowboys to build early leads, setting the stage for their rushing attack to take over in the second half.

The Cowboys’ defense, too, has been a cornerstone of their success. After building a substantial lead in the first half, Dallas has consistently relied on its defense to maintain control of the game. This strategy has paid dividends, as evidenced by their recent performances.

On the other side, the Washington Commanders face an uphill battle. Despite the rivalry and the stakes of a divisional game, the Commanders are not favored to challenge the Cowboys significantly. Their performance last week was underwhelming, and there are concerns that the team might be losing focus as the regular season progresses. The frustration within the team was evident earlier in the season when defensive player Jonathan Allen expressed his dissatisfaction following a loss.

Comparisons have been drawn between the current state of the Commanders and last year’s Denver Broncos, who struggled toward the end of the regular season. There’s a sense that Washington, like Denver, might be nearing a point where they prioritize preparing for the next season over immediate wins.

The coaching situation in Washington has also been a topic of discussion. Some believe that head coach Ron Rivera should have been replaced earlier, allowing for new leadership to steer the team in a different direction. However, Rivera remains at the helm, and the team’s performance under his leadership will be closely scrutinized in this game.

All signs point to a dominant performance by the Dallas Cowboys. Their superiority in both offensive and defensive line play is expected to be a decisive factor. For the Washington Commanders, this game presents a significant challenge, one that will test their resilience and ability to bounce back from recent setbacks. The Cowboys, with their potent combination of strategic offensive play and a solid defense, are favored to emerge victorious in what promises to be an exciting NFL showdown.

You can watch SportsGrid on mobile, web, and TV and listen on the radio. To see all the platforms where you can watch SportsGrid’s wall-to-wall Thanksgiving weekend coverage, our regular programming, and learn about our hosts, visit the SportsGrid Where to Watch page.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.