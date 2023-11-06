Georgia Bulldogs: Top 3 Takeaways From Week 10

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National Champions and have started the regular season with a 9-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season.

1. Bulldogs Have Next Man Up Mentality

It’s no secret that the Georgia Bulldogs have dealt with their fair share of critical injuries this season, none more significant than the loss of tight end Brock Bowers. What’s continued to be impressive about this version of the Bulldogs is their depth all over the field. With Bowers down and out, fellow tight-end Oscar Delp has stepped into the role and filled in nicely. Although the numbers don’t jump off the page, Delp recorded three crucial catches on Saturday, tallying 33 yards and a touchdown. It’s not just true on offense, either. The Bulldogs have seen this on defense, which is telling about the kind of talent Kirby Smart continues to recruit to this program. The confidence the coaching staff has in these players to deliver when called upon is unprecedented, and they’ve continued to show up in big spots when it’s mattered most.

2. Carson Beck Continues to Shine at Quarterback

With each passing week, Beck quiets the doubters and looks like a real Heisman contender. Although he’s unlikely to win the award, Beck’s play has him in the discussion. Beck is processing the game at a high level, which came into play in Georgia’s recent victory over Missouri. It will be interesting to follow Beck and his progress as the games continue to have higher stakes. Georgia has a difficult end to their regular season schedule, which includes dates against ranked opponents in Ole Miss and Tennessee. Georgia fans have every reason to be confident in Beck continuing to deliver as the stakes are elevated. He’s able to make plays when it matters most, and he isn’t forcing balls when there’s nothing available. There’s a lot to like about Beck and his prospects at quarterback, which is why Georgia is in the conversation to three-peat.

3. Kirby Smart and Half-Time Adjustments Remain Major Strengths

Heading into half-time in Week 10 against the Missouri Tigers, the game was knotted at ten. The Bulldogs made the appropriate adjustments at half-time, which involved their quick pace of play in the third quarter and ability to find the endzone. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 14-3 in the third quarter, which paid dividends when it was all said and done. Smart likely doesn’t get the credit he deserved in Athens. He’s not only one of the best motivators in college football; tactically, he knows how to adjust to opponents, which was evident against a quality opponent in Missouri. The Bulldogs will need their players to continue elevating their game in big spots, and Smart remains the perfect coach to get them to do precisely that on the biggest stage.

