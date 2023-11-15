For the first time in F1 history, we’re set to be treated to the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

If you’re looking for a unique race track, this event is for you. Las Vegas has created an epic track this week, which will take place on the world-famous Vegas strip. The uniqueness of this event makes for must-see TV, and we’re set to give you the essential details on how you watch all of the festivities this week.

SportsGrid details how to watch the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN

(all times Eastern)

Thu., Nov. 16 Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony 12:30 a.m. ET ESPN2 Practice 1 11:25 p.m. ET ESPN2 Fri., Nov. 17 Practice 2 2:55 a.m. ET ESPN F1 Show 4:15 a.m. ET ESPN3 Practice 3 11:25 p.m. ET ESPNU Sat., Nov. 18 Qualifying 2:55 a.m. ET ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 5:00 a.m. ET ESPN3 Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) 11:30 p.m. ET ESPN/ESPN+ Sun., Nov. 19 Countdown to Las Vegas Midnight ET ESPN3, ESPN YouTube, Facebook, X and ESPN App Race 12:55 a.m. ET ESPN/ESPN+ Checkered Flag (post-race) 3:00 a.m. ET ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 4:00 a.m. ET ESPN3 Race (encore) Midnight ET ESPNEWS Mon., Nov. 20 Race (encore) 6 p.m. ET ESPNEWS

