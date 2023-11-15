How to Watch the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix
For the first time in F1 history, we’re set to be treated to the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.
If you’re looking for a unique race track, this event is for you. Las Vegas has created an epic track this week, which will take place on the world-famous Vegas strip. The uniqueness of this event makes for must-see TV, and we’re set to give you the essential details on how you watch all of the festivities this week.
SportsGrid details how to watch the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.How to Watch the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN
(all times Eastern)
|Thu., Nov. 16
|Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony
|12:30 a.m. ET
|ESPN2
|Practice 1
|11:25 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|Fri., Nov. 17
|Practice 2
|2:55 a.m. ET
|ESPN
|F1 Show
|4:15 a.m. ET
|ESPN3
|Practice 3
|11:25 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|Sat., Nov. 18
|Qualifying
|2:55 a.m. ET
|ESPN
|Ted’s Qualifying Notebook
|5:00 a.m. ET
|ESPN3
|Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race)
|11:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Sun., Nov. 19
|Countdown to Las Vegas
|Midnight ET
|ESPN3, ESPN YouTube, Facebook, X and ESPN App
|Race
|12:55 a.m. ET
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Checkered Flag (post-race)
|3:00 a.m. ET
|ESPN3
|Ted’s Race Notebook
|4:00 a.m. ET
|ESPN3
|Race (encore)
|Midnight ET
|ESPNEWS
|Mon., Nov. 20
|Race (encore)
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPNEWS
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.