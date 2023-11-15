How to Watch the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

For the first time in F1 history, we’re set to be treated to the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

If you’re looking for a unique race track, this event is for you. Las Vegas has created an epic track this week, which will take place on the world-famous Vegas strip. The uniqueness of this event makes for must-see TV, and we’re set to give you the essential details on how you watch all of the festivities this week. 

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN 

(all times Eastern)

Thu., Nov. 16  Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony  12:30 a.m. ET  ESPN2
   Practice 1  11:25 p.m. ET  ESPN2
Fri., Nov. 17  Practice 2  2:55 a.m. ET  ESPN
   F1 Show  4:15 a.m. ET  ESPN3
   Practice 3  11:25 p.m. ET  ESPNU
Sat., Nov. 18  Qualifying  2:55 a.m. ET  ESPN
   Ted’s Qualifying Notebook  5:00 a.m. ET  ESPN3
  Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race)  11:30 p.m. ET  ESPN/ESPN+
 Sun., Nov. 19 Countdown to Las Vegas  Midnight ET  ESPN3, ESPN YouTube,    Facebook, X and ESPN App
   Race  12:55 a.m. ET  ESPN/ESPN+
  Checkered Flag (post-race)  3:00 a.m. ET  ESPN3
  Ted’s Race Notebook  4:00 a.m. ET  ESPN3
   Race (encore)  Midnight ET  ESPNEWS
Mon., Nov. 20  Race (encore)  6 p.m. ET  ESPNEWS

