NBA In-Season Tournament: Lakers vs. Suns SGP

The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament resumes Friday, and we’re focusing on one of the marquee matchups as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers battle Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Below is a four-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s clash, anchored by Phoenix’s future Hall of Famer.

Leg 1: PHX Kevin Durant to Score 25+ Points (-260)

Durant is averaging 29.3 points in eight games this season

Durant has scored at least 25 points in seven straight contests

Durant will continue to see increased usage in Devin Booker ‘s absence (set to miss a fourth consecutive game due to injury)

‘s absence (set to miss a fourth consecutive game due to injury) LA is allowing the eighth most points to power forwards this season

Leg 2: PHX Grayson Allen OVER 13.5 Points (-115)

Coming off a season-high 26 points in Wednesday’s victory over Chicago

Allen will make his fourth straight start for the injured Booker

Allen has topped tonight’s scoring prop in five of his past six games

Leg 3: LAL LeBron James to Score 20+ Points (-350)

James is averaging 24.4 points in eight games this season

James has scored at least 20 points six times this season, including three of his past four contests

James may have to carry more of the offensive load with Anthony Davis (hip/groin) questionable

(hip/groin) questionable James should be well rested after playing just 27 minutes in Wednesday’s blowout loss to Houston

Leg 4: Suns Moneyline (-164)

LA is 0-5 on the road this season and is the loser of three straight

Total Value = +398

