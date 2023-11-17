NBA In-Season Tournament: Rockets vs. Clippers +466 SGP

The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament continues tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Houston Rockets (6-3) and the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7).

LA, who enters the contest as an 8.0-point favorite, will look to snap a six-game losing streak and notch its first victory since the arrival of James Harden. Meanwhile, the Rockets come into this one winners of six straight after starting the year 0-3.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay in an intriguing affair anchored by the Clippers’ eight-time All-Star.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Paul George OVER 23.5 Points (-113)

George is averaging a team-leading 24.5 PPG in ten games this season

George has scored at least 24 points in three of his past four games, including a team-high 35 in Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets

Leg 2: Kawhi Leonard UNDER 21.5 Points (-111)

Leonard has scored 21 points or fewer in four of his past five games

Leonard is averaging 18.0 PPG in five games since Harden’s arrival

Houston is allowing the tenth fewest points to power forwards this season

Leg 3: Dillon Brooks to Score 10+ Points (-150)

Brooks is averaging 13.7 PPG in nine games this season

Brooks has scored in double figures seven times this season, including two straight

The Clippers are allowing the fourth most points to small forwards this season

Total Value = +466

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.