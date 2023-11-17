NBA In-Season Tournament: Rockets vs. Clippers +466 SGP
The NBA‘s In-Season Tournament continues tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Houston Rockets (6-3) and the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7).
LA, who enters the contest as an 8.0-point favorite, will look to snap a six-game losing streak and notch its first victory since the arrival of James Harden. Meanwhile, the Rockets come into this one winners of six straight after starting the year 0-3.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay in an intriguing affair anchored by the Clippers’ eight-time All-Star.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Paul George OVER 23.5 Points (-113)
- George is averaging a team-leading 24.5 PPG in ten games this season
- George has scored at least 24 points in three of his past four games, including a team-high 35 in Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets
Leg 2: Kawhi Leonard UNDER 21.5 Points (-111)
- Leonard has scored 21 points or fewer in four of his past five games
- Leonard is averaging 18.0 PPG in five games since Harden’s arrival
- Houston is allowing the tenth fewest points to power forwards this season
Leg 3: Dillon Brooks to Score 10+ Points (-150)
- Brooks is averaging 13.7 PPG in nine games this season
- Brooks has scored in double figures seven times this season, including two straight
- The Clippers are allowing the fourth most points to small forwards this season
Total Value = +466
