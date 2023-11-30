Only one other team's quarterback situation might be worse than New England's

The Patriots appear to be moving in a different direction, but oddsmakers suggest more of the same for New England this Sunday.

Mac Jones has been the face of the Patriots’ struggles this season, and the third-year quarterback reportedly lost “at least 80%” of the locker room despite players publicly supporting him.

Last week’s loss to the New York Giants might have been the last straw for Bill Belichick, and Bailey Zappe reportedly will start against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gilette Stadium in Week 13.

Zappe and Malik Cunningham received practice reps Wednesday as it appears the Jones era in New England finally was shut after Week 12. But oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook don’t forsee the blunders ending.

New York Jets starter Tim Boyle is the favorite to be the first quarterback to throw an interception this Sunday at +500, and Zappe is not far behind him at +550. That’s about a 15% implied probability against a defense that is tied for eighth in takeaways heading into Week 13. Justin Herbert has the highest odds at 16-1 against a Patriots defense that is bottom-five in takeaways.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under LAC at NE Bailey Zappe NE – QB o206.5 -114 FanDuel u206.5 -114 FanDuel

That’s a more enticing bet than taking Zappe, but it is a justified price. The 2022 fourth-round threw an interception in his last two relief appearances for Jones. The second-year quarterback struggled to mesh with Bill O’Brien’s system before the season, which was why New England had no problem cutting Zappe and allowing another team to potentially sign him.

This Sunday will be Zappe’s chance to prove he’s a capable QB in the NFL, but there likely will be a segment of fans who hope the mistakes come fast and early for New England.