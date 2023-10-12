Patriots Rumors: Real Reasons Bailey Zappe Got Cut In August

Bill Belichick’s decision to cut Bailey Zappe in late August came as a shock to many Patriots fans. He won two games as a rookie backup quarterback, after all.

But the move didn’t surprise those who watched Zappe play all summer, including New England staffers.

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan on Thursday published a lengthy report detailing Mac Jones’ total nosedive as a third-year quarterback. The piece also features insight into how the Patriots feel about Zappe, who eventually was re-signed to the 53-man roster and has struggled in limited opportunities this season.

“One source said Zappe’s offseason was a ‘rough transition to the new offense,'” Kyed and Callahan wrote. “Another source said Zappe’s performance in training camp and the preseason ‘wasn’t good enough on multiple levels.’ A third said it ‘stunk.’ “

Zappe’s been so unimpressive as a sophomore that the Patriots have been forced to cycle through multiple third-string QBs whom they hope can claim the top backup job.

First up was Matt Corral, whose stint was as brief as it was totally bizarre. Second up was Ian Book, who only lasted a few days.

That brings us to veteran Will Grier, who was signed a few weeks ago and reportedly will get the first look if Jones falters this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, there’s a very real chance that Will Grier is starting games for New England in the near future.

Perhaps Zappe somehow reclaims some of the magic he showed as a rookie. But at this point, he looks like a non-factor.

