If a recent report about Mac Jones was true, the majority of Patriots players weren’t pleased to see the third-year quarterback keep his starting job this past Sunday.

After New England’s horror show in Germany, which saw Bill Belichick bench Jones with the game on the line, the Boston Herald reported “at least 80%” of New England’s locker room was “out on Jones.” A starting Patriots defender proceeded to refute the report, but there’s usually at least a little fire where there’s smoke.

Jones was asked about the report Monday, one day after he was benched at halftime of New England’s 10-7 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

“Yeah, I don’t really deal with the sources and things like that,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego.” “That’s not really my thing. I put a lot of work in the offseason throughout the past three years that I’ve been here. My attitude, my effort, things that I’m going to control. I’ve been with some of these guys for three years and some of these guys are rookies this year and they’re getting to know me. At the end of the day, I’m going to continue to fight. I know the guys are going to do a good job of doing the same. So, whoever wants to do that, get on board. I know they’re going to continue to fight and work hard. That’s all you can ask for.”

It’s unclear if Jones will start again Sunday when New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. If the 25-year-old does get the nod, he insists he’ll take the Gillette Stadium with confidence in both himself and his teammates.

Jones also is hoping the Patriots’ final six games aren’t his last with the organization. The 2021 first-round pick would rather move forward in Foxboro, Mass. than start fresh elsewhere after the season.