Barring a late change, Sunday reportedly will mark the first time that Mac Jones is healthy but doesn’t start a game.

The Patriots plan to start Bailey Zappe when they host the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Wednesday night report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. It will be the first time Zappe has started a game since last October when Jones was dealing with an ankle injury.

“It should be his job this week if all goes as expected,” Howe said of Zappe in a post on the X platform.

Zappe saw the majority of quarterback snaps during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s practice, with rookie receiver/QB Malik Cunningham occasionally mixing in. Jones didn’t throw any passes during the period.

Subsequent reporting confirmed Zappe saw “most” of the reps during practice, with Jones running the scout team. That could indicate Jones will be third on the depth chart in Sunday’s game.

Add in the fact that Zappe is scheduled to speak with reporters after Thursday’s practice, and all signs point toward him starting for the Patriots against the Chargers.

This was a long time coming for Jones, who was benched in last Sunday’s road loss to the New York Giants. It was the fifth career benching for the third-year quarterback, whom coaches reportedly believe is “spiraling.”

Whether Jones will get another chance this season remains to be seen. But for now, New England’s starting quarterback job apparently is Zappe’s to lose.