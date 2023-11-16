Oregon State, Washington State Victorious in Pac-12 Battle

In a landmark ruling earlier this week in Washington, a local judge favored Oregon State and Washington State in a crucial decision impacting the future of the Pac-12 conference. The two universities, previously overshadowed by the ten departing members, now hold full voting rights on the Pac-12’s board, granting them significant influence over the conference’s financial and legal affairs.

The ruling catapults Oregon State and Washington State into a position of power, a dramatic shift from their status just two weeks prior. This change equips them with greater leverage over the departing members of the former Pac-12 by the end of this year.

The implications of this development are substantial. Firstly, it enables Oregon State and Washington State to negotiate with the College Football Playoff committee regarding the preservation of Pac-12’s spot in the playoffs. While there is no certainty of retaining this position, the ruling provides a foundation for these discussions.

Secondly, the judgment impacts the potential realignment of Oregon State and Washington State with other conferences. Speculations had been rife about their possible inclusion in conferences like the Big West, Mountain West, or even the Big Sky, with schools like San Diego State being mentioned as potential peers. However, with this newfound power, Oregon State and Washington State now have a significant say in the use and preservation of the Pac-12 brand, a strategic asset they jointly own.

In terms of betting odds, this development has sparked interest among bookmakers and bettors alike. While specific odds are yet to be established, the enhanced status of Oregon State and Washington State is expected to influence their future matchups and potentially their odds in the college football betting markets.

As the Pac-12 conference undergoes this significant transition, the roles and strategies of Oregon State and Washington State will be pivotal in shaping its future. Their newfound authority within the conference marks a significant shift in the collegiate athletic landscape, offering intriguing possibilities for the upcoming seasons.

