Patriots Champion Believes Team Should Draft This Star College QB

It’s not going to surprise any of you to hear that the New England Patriots are in dire need of a change at quarterback.

If it does, you need to move out from under that rock you’re living under.

New England has a couple of months left before, despite a miracle turnaround, they move on from Mac Jones. The third-year signal-caller has been an abject disaster and could benefit from a change of scenery just as much as the Patriots.

That’s why our good friends over at NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” put together some lines regarding who could be the Patriots’ opening-day starter in 2024.

Patriots QB (2024)

Caleb Williams +500

Drake Maye +700

Ryan Tannehill +700

Kyler Murray +700

Malik Cunningham +700

Mac Jones +800

Bailey Zappe +900

Jimmy Garoppolo +900

Kirk Cousins +1000

Gardner Minshew +1100

Jameis Winston +1400

Bo Nix +1400

That list is a who’s who of potential castoffs and first-round picks this upcoming offseason, but none of them intrigue a former member of the Patriots. LeGarrette Blount has a different name in mind.

“My guy is not on the board,” Blount said on the “Ultimate Betting Show.” “If I had to choose one of these guys, I would go with Caleb Williams. I think he’s the best of the group, but my guy is going to be Michael Penix. I like this kid at Washington, he’s a really good football player. He’s put Washington on the map at a level that they haven’t seen since probably Jake Locker. That’s my guy. That’s who I like a lot. I like Penix.”

Penix has been one of the 2024 NFL Draft’s biggest risers, firmly planting himself in the conversation of first-rounders. He’s got the tools to be successful at the next level and is a seasoned player at the collegiate level.

He seemingly checks some of the boxes New England looks for.

It remains to be seen whether the Patriots are interested in going the collegiate route again, however. It’s also a wonder as to who will be leading the search for New England’s next signal-caller. If it were up to LG, however, it would be Penix.