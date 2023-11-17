Patriots 2024 Draft Outlook: Star College QBs On Display In Week 12

Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. We’re talking QBs in Week 12.

Are there still people arguing that Mac Jones can lead the New England Patriots to success?

Yikes.

It has become apparent over the last two seasons that Jones is not the guy for New England, with the 25-year-old seemingly putting the nail in his own coffin by throwing an awful interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 and subsequently being benched. He might play again this season, but the Patriots likely are just buying time until they can select their next quarterback. We’ve talked about a number of options already this year, so let’s cap things off with the best remaining prospects.

Story continues below advertisement

This might just be your first look at your future QB, Patriots fans.

Shedeur Sanders (#2), QB, Colorado

Week 12: at Washington State (Friday: 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Shedeur Sanders was the hottest thing college football had to offer early in the season, but through little fault of his own, that stock has died down. That’s the public perception, anyway. It sounds like NFL teams love what they’re seeing out of him.

Mel Kiper of ESPN has routinely ranked Sanders as the No. 5 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, a huge leap from when the 21-year-old was seen as a late-round developmental prospect in his days at Jackson State. Sanders’ coaching staff and offensive line have failed him, so despite his father, Deion, being the coach at Colorado, there’s a chance he enters the draft early.

Story continues below advertisement

Total receptions (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under CHI at DET Cole Kmet CHI – TE o3.5 -154 FanDuel u3.5 +124 DraftKings

Michael Penix Jr., (#9), QB, Washington

Week 12: at Oregon State (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

It’s been quite the year for Michael Penix Jr., who has taken a long road to becoming a potential first-round quarterback. That road, in fact, is the opposite of the one Jones took on his way to New England.

It took Jones a long time to see the field at Alabama, but he lit things up when he finally secured the starting gig and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. That was enough to leave little doubt he’d be a first-round pick.

Penix, on the other hand, has never really been the No. 2 option. He saw the field right away at Indiana, and while two knee injuries limited his playing time over the next couple of years, he eventually transferred to Washington where he’s posted video-game numbers for two seasons. He’s got an opportunity to supplant himself in the first-round conversation, but if he falls to the second round he could be a prime candidate for the Patriots, who have a ton of needs.

Story continues below advertisement

Drake Maye (#10), QB, North Carolina

Week 12: at Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

There are a number of NFL evaluators who see Drake Maye as the No. 1 prospect in this draft, not Caleb Williams.

We won’t go that far, but he’s pretty damn good.

Maye has seen his stock fall off a bit throughout the season, but even a bad North Carolina defense can’t tank his stock out of the top-three picks. The 21-year-old has everything the Patriots could want, including experience, ability and background. He’s nearly a perfect prospect and one that could very well be in New England’s reach.