Penn State Nittany Lions: Top 3 Takeaways from Week 10
The Penn State Nittany Lions hit the road for a Big Ten East battle against rival Maryland. This matchup had the potential to be a trap game ahead of Saturday’s massive game against Michigan. Heading into Week 10, Penn State had been coming off a poor performance against Indiana and a loss to Ohio State. However, the Nittany Lions flexed their muscles in a 51-15 win.Defense Ready for Michigan
The Penn State defense swarmed the Maryland offense. The Nittany Lions defenders accounted for 12 tackles for loss and six sacks that resulted in a loss of 63 yards. This will be the best defense that Michigan faces all season, and it seems they are clicking on all cylinders heading into the game.Drew Allar Rebounds
After a rough two weeks where Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looked like just another guy, he had a breakout game against Maryland. He completed 25-of-34 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns and gained another 39 yards on the ground. Penn State will need Allar’s â€˜A’-game to upset Michigan in Beaver Stadium.
Penn State is looking for big-play receivers, and Donte Cephas was brought in from the transfer portal (Toledo) to be just that. After a slow start to the season, Chephas had a breakout game against Maryland as he hauled in six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. If Penn State can get Cephas and Keante Lambert-Smith both going at the same time, they could make a run in the East.