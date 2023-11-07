Penn State Nittany Lions: Top 3 Takeaways from Week 10

The Penn State Nittany Lions hit the road for a Big Ten East battle against rival Maryland. This matchup had the potential to be a trap game ahead of Saturday’s massive game against Michigan. Heading into Week 10, Penn State had been coming off a poor performance against Indiana and a loss to Ohio State. However, the Nittany Lions flexed their muscles in a 51-15 win.Defense Ready for Michigan

The Penn State defense swarmed the Maryland offense. The Nittany Lions defenders accounted for 12 tackles for loss and six sacks that resulted in a loss of 63 yards. This will be the best defense that Michigan faces all season, and it seems they are clicking on all cylinders heading into the game.

After a rough two weeks where Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looked like just another guy, he had a breakout game against Maryland. He completed 25-of-34 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns and gained another 39 yards on the ground. Penn State will need Allar’s â€˜A’-game to upset Michigan in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is looking for big-play receivers, and Donte Cephas was brought in from the transfer portal (Toledo) to be just that. After a slow start to the season, Chephas had a breakout game against Maryland as he hauled in six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. If Penn State can get Cephas and Keante Lambert-Smith both going at the same time, they could make a run in the East.