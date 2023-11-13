Seahawks Clinch Thrilling 29-26 Victory Over Commanders

In an electrifying showdown, the Seattle Seahawks edged out the Washington Commanders with a 29-26 triumph, marking a high-scoring spectacle in the NFL this week. The game was a quarterback’s paradise, with both Sam Howell and Geno Smith showcasing their prowess, each throwing for over 300 yards. This performance is particularly noteworthy for Howell, who is rapidly becoming a star in Eric Bieniemy’s offensive scheme.

The fourth quarter was a whirlwind of action, where both teams scored on their final five drives. The climax came with a dramatic field goal by Jason Myers as time expired, his fifth of the day, securing the win for Seattle. This victory propels the Seahawks to a 6-3 record, tying them with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC North.

In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a convincing victory at home, defeating Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans by two touchdowns. Despite this, the New Orleans Saints maintain their position as the slight odds-on favorite in the division, priced at -110.

The focus then shifts to the health of Derek Carr and the implications of his absence, as well as the challenges facing aging quarterbacks like Jameis Winston.

Returning to the Seattle-Washington game, it’s evident that Eric Bieniemy is not the problem in Washington. Under his guidance, the offense has flourished, particularly with Sam Howell’s impressive performance, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns without any interceptions. Despite Seattle’s success, they allowed Washington back into the game, a lapse that nearly cost them the win.

The game’s outcome puts a spotlight on Ron Rivera’s future with the Commanders. The argument is made for promoting Bieniemy, given his success in reviving the offense. As the season progresses, it’s clear that the offense under Bieniemy is the team’s strongest asset. There’s a strong suggestion that he should be considered for the head coach position next season, especially given his impending free-agent status and the likelihood of him being a sought-after commodity in the coaching market.

While Seattle celebrates their victory, the Commanders face critical decisions regarding their coaching future, with Bieniemy emerging as a key figure in these discussions.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.