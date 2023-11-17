Steelers Struggle: Analyzing Kenny Pickett vs. Top Defenses

The Pittsburgh Steelers, coming off a trio of home games, face a challenging road ahead.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

In their last home game, despite competing against the No. 12 pass defense of the Green Bay Packersâ€”who were missing their top cover cornerâ€”quarterback Kenny Pickett only managed 14 completions in a narrow victory. The week before, against the No. 27 ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans, Pickett averaged a meager 5.3 yards per pass attempt.

Analyzing Pickett’s performance over these three home games reveals concerning statistics among 30 qualifying quarterbacks: he ranks No. 29 in yards per attempt at just 5.2, No. 29 in passing yards per game with only 119.7, and No. 30 in the rate of completion to gain ten-plus yards at a low 18%. Now, Pickett faces a formidable challenge on the road against the No. 3 pass defense of the Cleveland Browns. With an average of 119 passing yards after three games against inferior pass defenses, Pickett’s prospects against a top-three pass defense appear daunting.

The Steelers might need to rely heavily on their run game or hope for turnovers from their defense to create short fields. This is especially critical as they confront the Browns, who are starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Given these factors, bettors should consider these stats and team dynamics when placing their NFL wagers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.