Texans Stun Bengals, Bettors In Significant Week 10 Upset

The Houston Texans flipped their season around behind the improved play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud with an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ohio State product traveled back to his college state just one week after throwing for a rookie-record 470 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday in Cincinnati, Stroud threw for 356 yards and a touchdown, as well as making multiple clutch throws on the final drive to set up Matt Ammendola’s game-winning field goal in the 30-27 win.

Houston’s victory moved the team to 5-4 and snapped the Bengals’ four-game winning streak in the process.

While the game had significant implications within the AFC, bettors also took quite the hit as the Texans pulled off the upset.

The Bengals entered as a legitimate favorite and held 90% of moneyline bets in Sunday’s contest, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Cincinnati represented the highest percentage of moneyline bets out of any team in Week 10.

With the win, the Texans also moved into second place and trail the Jacksonville Jaguars by just one game in the AFC South standings after Sunday.