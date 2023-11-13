The Ultimate +700 Same Game Parlay for Broncos at Bills

After a crazy Week 10 slate of NFL games, we’re moving to a Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. As usual, we worked up a same-game parlay banger. For more on Broncos-Bills, check out our expectations of Leonard Fournette’s impact and tonight’s weather report.

This same game parlay is valued at +700, so be on the lookout for profit boosts to take this to +1050.

Let’s ride.

The Broncos have won two straight games, but I cannot imagine them going into Buffalo and stealing a victory. This is virtually a must-win for the Bills, who sit at 5-4 and need a victory to keep their playoff chances alive in a crowded AFC Wild Card race. We know the Bills have a terrible habit of playing down to competition, so I won’t go near the seven-point spread, but I’ll take them outright to kick off this parlay.

We’ll keep this one simple. Stefon Diggs is an absolute machine and has had at least six receptions in every game this season. In terms of yardage, he’s had at least 60 yards in all but one game where he had a 58-yard outing. We’ll bank on Diggs’s consistency here for the 6-60 lay.

Dalton Kincaid has been on fire these past three weeks, averaging nearly nine targets per game and having at least 65 yards in every outing. We need just 40 tonight against the Broncos defense that’s allowed 71 yards per game to opposing tight ends, the highest mark in the NFL. We like his regular prop line of 53.5 for an individual bet, but we’ll play it safe with 40+ for the parlay.

Courtland Sutton has had 25+ yards in seven of eight games this season. That’s enough for me to add this leg to the parlay.

Jerry Jeudy has had at least 40+ yards in five of his last six games, and we know we don’t need a ton of receptions from him to rack up the yardage. Yes, the Broncos have been leaning on the run game more, but as we expect the Bills to win this game, the Broncos cannot stay committed to the ground game to play catch up. Jeudy can pick up substantial chunk plays, so we may only need two catches from him to reach this 40-yard threshold.

Javonte Williams has had 2+ receptions in six of seven games this season and faces a Bills defense that, heading into Week 10, was one of five NFL teams to have given up at least 50 receptions to opposing running backs. Six of seven and an ideal matchup? Give me that all day.

If you want to get crazy with your parlay, add this leg to boost it to +1550. We just mentioned how the Broncos are leaning more on the run, and their backup running back, Jaleel McLaughlin, has been surging lately. His line sits only at 15.5 tonight, but he has had at least 30 yards in five straight games. It’s only been on about 6.5 carries per game, but this number is far too low at 15.5.

