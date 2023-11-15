Tom Brady Puts Super Bowl Ring On Line In Bet With CJ Stroud

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is already succumbing to the temptations of sports gambling.

A proud Michigan alumni, Brady still wears his pride for the Wolverines on his sleeve, even 24 years after last taking the field as their quarterback. The 46-year-old in fact, is so invested in Michigan this season, that Brady is willing to put one of his seven Super Bowl rings on the line in a friendly — but bold — wager with Houston Texas quarterback CJ Stroud.

“If Ohio State wins … How about this? You get one of my Super Bowl rings,” Brady proposed to Stroud on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “And if Michigan beats Ohio State then you gotta give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 (yard dash) and all your future years in the NFL.”

Brady added: “You know, I’ve never bet my Super Bowl rings so I should be a little nervous.”

The odds lean in Brady’s favor, as they have countless times throughout the three-time NFL MVP’s 23-year playing career.

Michigan is the 5.5-point favorite to defeat Ohio State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes have gone 10-0 thus far, sitting atop as the only undefeated teams left in the Big Ten.

Stroud, 22, spent three seasons at Ohio State before making the jump to the NFL and taking the league by storm amid an elite rookie presentation in Houston — 61.6 completion percentage, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions through nine games.

Rest assured, Brady doesn’t need to worry about Stroud getting a hold of one of his prized possessions anytime soon.

“I’m not gonna take your Super Bowl rings, Tom. I’m not gonna lie,” Stroud replied. “That’s yours, bro. I wanna get my own.”