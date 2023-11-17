Unveiling the Top 5 College Basketball Arenas in America

One of the best parts of college basketball is the stadiums across the country that provide some of the top atmospheres in sports. Considering history, tradition, and environment, we rank the five best arenas in college hoops.

1. Cameron Indoor Stadium

There is no place in college hoops like Cameron Indoor. The quaint size, the tradition, and the Cameron Crazies make it a staple of the sport for all these reasons and more. It’s top of the bucket list for plenty of college basketball savants, and it’s been home to plenty of success over the years with one of the winningest programs in the country.

2. Madison Square Garden

The world’s most famous arena checks in at No. 2, with many great memories and events on its calendar. From concerts to the New York Knicks and everything in between, MSG is in a league of its own. But, we recognize it as the home for some marquee early-season matchups like the Jimmy V Classic, Empire Classic, and the conference tournament oozing with tradition, the Big East Tournament. Few experiences in the world compare to catching a basketball game at the Garden.

3. The Palestra

While interim Michigan head coach Phil Martelli will say that the Palestra is the best arena in the country, we’ll slot it in at three for now. This building is littered with tradition, being the home for the Penn Quakers for nearly a century and becoming the first proper landmark arena on the East Coast in the sport. It’s the birthplace of the incredible Big Five rivalries and recently saw a big-time upset with Penn taking down Villanova for the first time since 2019.

4. Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse is undeniably one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball. In nearly 70 years of Kansas basketball, the Jayhawks have lost just 117 games all-time at the Phog with 22 seasons undefeated and an active streak of 352 sellouts. The rich history of the Kansas basketball program, combined with its annual dominance and rowdy fans, make it a must-visit for any college hoops fanatic.

5. Mackey Arena

A more modern selection, Mackey Arena has developed into one of the most challenging places to play in the sport in recent years. Its rocking atmosphere and Purdue’s constant success make it a terrifying trip for most teams. The Boilermakers are a remarkable 44-4 in their past 48 home games, as they’ve made Mackey one of the premier fortresses in the Big Ten and the entire country.

