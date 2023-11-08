Warriors vs. Nuggets: 3-Leg Same Game Parlay

Two of the NBA’s best square off Wednesday as the defending champion Denver Nuggets (7-1) host the Golden State Warriors (6-2), and we’re offering a viable three-leg same-game parlay that could earn you some winnings by night’s end.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Let’s get the ball rolling with Denver’s Michael Porter Jr.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Porter has scored at least 20 points in three straight games

The 25-year-old should continue to see an increase in usage following Jamal Murray‘s hamstring injury (expected to miss multiple games)

Leg 2: Nuggets Moneyline (-158)

The Nuggets are 5-0 at home this season and come into this one winners of three straight

Denver won all three meetings against the Dubs last season

Leg 3: Nikola Jokic to Record 10+ Assists (-160)

Jokic recorded 12 assists in Monday’s victory over the Pelicans, a game Denver was without Jamal Murray

Golden State is allowing the second most assists per game to opposing centers this season

Consistent double teams against a small Warriors squad should lead to plenty of playmaking opportunities

Jokic recorded double-digit assists in both meetings against the Warriors last season

Total Value = +396

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.