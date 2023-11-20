Washington Huskies: Underdogs Victorious Against Beavers

In a dramatic twist to the 2023 college football season, the Washington Huskies emerged as a slight moneyline underdog for the first time this year. The stage was set on a wet and sloppy Saturday night in Corvallis, Oregon, where the Oregon State Beavers, coached by Jonathan Smith, boasted an impressive record of 16-1 at home since 2021, both straight up and against the spread. However, the Huskies, under the leadership of head coach Kalen DeBoer, continued to assert their dominance.

Kalen DeBoer’s track record with the Huskies’ has been nothing short of phenomenal, maintaining a perfect 7-0 record against ranked opponents in the last two years. This prowess was on full display as Washington, despite a scoreless second half, clinched an outright win over the Beavers with a 22-20 victory.

The spotlight shone on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who, for the first time since joining Washington in 2022, threw for less than 200 yards. Nonetheless, his performance, coupled with the team’s resilience, led the Huskies to an outright win in the challenging conditions of Corvallis. With this victory, Washington’s record improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play, bolstering their chances of reaching the Pac-12 championship and potentially the College Football Playoff. The Huskies proved they don’t need a dome or perfect weather to triumph – they can win ‘ugly’ and adapt to any challenge.

It’s also crucial to highlight the caliber of their opponent. This Oregon State team was not only favored to win against Washington but was also ranked within the top 11 nationally. This victory was not against a middling team but a formidable opponent in their own right. As such, any suggestion that Washington’s win was anything less than impressive should be dismissed. Defeating a top-ranked team, especially on the road, is a significant accomplishment in college football.

The Washington Huskies have once again proven their worth in the highly competitive landscape of college football. Their ability to emerge victorious under challenging circumstances and against highly-ranked opponents underscores their status as a team to watch as the season progresses toward its climax.

