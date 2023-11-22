Watch SportsGrid’s Live All Day NFL Thanksgiving Coverage

SportsGrid has you covered with over 24 hours of live sports betting and news shows over Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Below is the entire football-filled Thanksgiving schedule.

Pro Football Today: 10 AM-12 PM ET

Thanksgiving is about turkey and football. So, while your stuffed bird is in the oven, we will set you up for the annual NFL triple-header. Kevin Walsh, Joe Lisi, and Donny Rightside kick off the day, getting you ready for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET, the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET, and the nightcap that is the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 PM ET.

They will also dive into the first-ever Black Friday game as the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets at 3:00 PM ET while we are all nursing our cranberry hangovers.

Kevin, Joe, and Donny will have all your injury updates and the most up-to-date odds, along with game predictions, player props, and parlays before they hand off the ball to the In-Game Live All Access team at noon.

In-Game Live All Access: 12 PM ET-4 PM ET

Mike Blewitt and Scott Wetzel take the ball as the first kickoff of the day creeps closer. The first game of the day finally features a really good Detroit team on Thanksgiving. Dan Campbell’s squad are -7.5-point favorites and -350 on the moneyline as they host a Packers team that has seen better Turkey days. The total for this one is 46.5, with the juice indicating it could move to 47 before kickoff.

Scott and Mike will be with you with all the last-minute updates before things get underway in Detroit and also keep you in the know on the best in-game betting opportunities as the game goes on. You will also have all the odds and news about the rest of the NFL Thanksgiving slate. They will punt the ball over to the In-Game Live Prime Time crew as the Packers and Lions wrap things up.

In-Game Live Prime Time: 4 PM ET-8 PM ET

Joe Raineri and Jo Madden are your third course of the day and will get you ready for the annual tradition for America’s Team. The Dallas Cowboys are rolling into Thanksgiving, scoring at least 33 points in three of their past four games, all double-digit wins. It looks like that trend is expected to continue as they are 12.5-point favorites over the visiting Commanders and -750 on the moneyline. The game’s total is set at 48.5.

Joe and Jo will get you all your pregame breaking news and line movement and be with you for all your in-game live plays before they pass the baton for our last leg of the day. They will also recap the early game and keep you fully informed on the night game.

In-Game Live Overtime: 8 PM ET-12 AM ET

After all that food and drink, grab a coffee and soak up the energy of Gabe Morency. Gabe and Adam Kaufman take us to the goal line ahead of a battle atop the NFC West. After a midseason lull, the Niners look like Super Bowl contenders again, having won two straight convincingly. Seattle comes in just a game back of San Fran and is 4-1 at home. The 49ers are 7-point favorites and -335 on the moneyline. This one is expected to be the lowest-scoring Thanksgiving game, with a total of 43.5. These West Coast rivals will see each other again in two weeks.

Adam and Gabe will not only get you primed for kickoff but offer a variety of plays throughout the game as the Niners and Seahawks battle into the night. They will also recap the rest of Thursday’s NFL action and peak into the Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

