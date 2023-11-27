Week 12 NFL Results: Eagles Stun Bills in Overtime Thriller

In Week 12’s clash of NFL titans, the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious in a dramatic overtime triumph, defeating the Buffalo Bills 37-34. Despite the challenging conditions on a wet and sloppy Sunday, the Eagles showcased their dominance, not only winning but also covering as a 2.5-point favorite.

Now holding the best record in the National Football League, the Eagles, under the guidance of Nick Sirianni, stand impressively at 10-1. Their performance as a favorite is noteworthy: 6-2 against the spread (ATS). Even when cast as underdogs, such as in their match at Arrowhead, their outright victory ensured they covered the spread, bringing their ATS record to 7-2.

This season, the Eagles have not only the best overall record but also one of the highest cover percentages in the NFL. Their success prompts a compelling argument: the Philadelphia Eagles might just be the best team in the league. The saying goes, “Your record says what you are,” and the Eagles’ record speaks volumes.

Their resilience was on full display in the recent game against Buffalo. Despite trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Eagles mirrored their earlier performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing a remarkable comeback. This consistent ability to overturn deficits highlights the clutch nature of their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. His record over the past 29 games stands at an impressive 27-2, including multiple comeback victories.

The Eagles’ latest triumph was a testament to their unflappable character. Battling the elements and a tough opponent, they orchestrated a comeback in overtime. Starting from their own 25-yard line with just four minutes on the clock, they marched down the field, culminating in a 12-yard quarterback run for the winning touchdown.

Despite some close calls and a stroke of luck, including a pivotal 59-yard field goal, the Eagles’ victory cannot be chalked up to mere fortune. Their consistent performance under pressure and their knack for seizing opportunities in crucial moments underscore their status as a formidable NFL team.

