World Series Game 5: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Analysis

As the heat of the World Series intensifies, the moneyline remains evenly poised: -108 for the Rangers and -108 for the Diamondbacks. The total for the game stands at 8.5, despite the 18-run spectacle we witnessed last night.

Stepping onto the mound for the Rangers is Nathan Eovaldi, determined to bring out his A-game and clinch the much-anticipated World Series title for his team. Conversely, Zac Gallen is set to represent the Diamondbacks, echoing his consistent desert performances, hoping to extend their season.

So, which pitcher holds the upper hand? Delving into past performances, Game 3 hinted at a likely Arizona victory, yet it was not to be. As for Game 4, Texas emerged victorious, effortlessly surpassing 9.5 by the third inning.

Now, as Game 5 approaches, the vision for the match is clearer. Why? A noteworthy aspect of both these pitchers is their tendency to remain in the game if they’re performing well. Rarely would they be pulled out early; Eovaldi and Gallen aim to push through to the 5th, 6th, or 7th innings. Notably, Gallen thrives at home. But the real question is whether he leverages this home advantage in this high-stakes match.

In the regular and playoff seasons, Gallen has maintained an impeccable record against right-handed batters. While Adolis Garcia won’t participate in tonight’s game, Gallen must brace himself for the Rangers’ left-handed powerhouses. Analyzing the lineup, Corey Seager boasts a staggering .404 ISO power number and a .473 weighted on-base percentage from 57 at-bats against right-handed pitchers over the past 30 days. Evan Carter may have missed a base hit last time, but his figures against right-handed pitching are hard to ignore: a .233 ISO and a .472 weighted on-base percentage. Not far behind is Nathaniel Lowe, with a .234 ISO power number.

The emphasis tonight, undoubtedly, lies with the left-handed batters of the Rangers. Following Josh Jung, players like Lowe, Leody Taveras, and Travis Jankowski â€” all adept switch hitters or left-handed batters â€” are poised to challenge Gallen.

Considering all factors, we’re leaning toward a robust pitching performance from Eovaldi. The Rangers have a commendable track record on the road, and the odds seem to favor them tonight. For those keen on RBI prop opportunities, players to watch include Seager, Carter, and Lowe.

The Rangers seem primed to close out the series tonight, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound and Bruce Bochy helming the managerial duties.

