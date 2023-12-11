3 Things We Learned From the New England Patriots in Week 14

The New England Patriots pulled off the road upset on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1. Bailey Zappe has Some Likeable Quarterback Qualities

With quarterback Bailey Zappe getting the start for the second straight week, the Patriots got some production out of the young signal-caller on Thursday Night Football. You have to temper expectations for Zappe in what’s been a historically bad offense in New England, but he showed a lot of commendable traits in their Week 14 victory. Zappe didn’t let the pressure or atmosphere in Pittsburgh get to him and finished with 240 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Zappe never looked overwhelmed in this matchup despite facing off with a ferocious Steelers pass rush. It was an impressive showing for the youngster and one to build off ahead of their date with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

2. Defense Remains the Key for Patriots

Although the Patriots weren’t facing off with an elite offense in Week 14, they still demonstrated what the foundation of this team is built on. That might change if the Patriots can select a new franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, the calling card of this team is defense. The Patriots defense registered two sacks and an interception in the victory. There was a definite bend, don’t break mentality, and the team held on in the second half to secure the win. Many pieces on this defense should still be here whenever New England can transform back into a contending team. Bill Belichick’s teams continue to be built this way, and even if he’s not around down the line, he’s left some nice pieces to build around on that side of the ball.

3. Ezekiel Elliott Still Has Gas in the Tank

When the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason, there were definite questions about how much gas this running back still had in the tank. He had been a primary workhorse for the Cowboys, and his body had been through a lot, but the Patriots felt he could give them a jolt on offense, and that’s what he did in Week 14 with Rhamondre Stevenson out. You’ll probably never see him get a consistent full workload in the NFL again, but this week, Elliott was able to handle that. The former Ohio State Buckeyes running back tallied 68 rushing yards on 22 carries, seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. We won’t expect this performance every week moving forward, but it did show that he still can contribute in the NFL.

