49ers vs. Cardinals: Warren Sharp Suggests Strategy for San Francisco

In a highly anticipated NFL matchup, the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Washington Commanders. The thing to look for here is how the 49ers respond after an embarrassing loss at home.

49ers vs. Commanders Odds at FanDuel

Spread: 49ers +12.5 (-110) | Commanders -12.5 (-110)

49ers +12.5 (-110) | Commanders -12.5 (-110) Moneyline: 49ers (-800) | Commanders (+560)

49ers (-800) | Commanders (+560) Total: OVER 49.5 (-110) | UNDER 49.5 (-110)

With the 49ers laying 12.5 points and a total of 49.5, SportsGrid’s Warren Sharp offers his insights into this game, mainly focusing on the 49ers’ strategy and the Commanders’ defensive weaknesses.

Sharp points out key considerations for the 49ers, particularly the health of their players. “Are they going to bring along Trent Williams? Is he going to be playing? Are some of these other guys that got banged up? They were losing guys left and right along that offensive line in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.”

Despite these concerns, Sharp believes in the 49ers’ ability to dominate on the ground. “Do they have these guys in Washington for this game? Because if they don’t, they may not have as easy of a task, but I think they will have success running the football. I would feel more confident about that opinion if Trent Williams was there, but this Washington defense is terrible against the run. Almost anybody can run the football against them.”

Sharp criticizes Kyle Shanahan for his recent play-calling with quarterback Brock Purdy, urging a return to the running game. “Kyle Shanahan is throwing the ball a little bit too much with Brock Purdy. They needed to run it when they were having success on the ground.”

He also dismisses the need for the 49ers to focus on style points or MVP discussions, suggesting a straightforward approach to victory. “I don’t think there’s any need for style points. I don’t think there’s any need to go over the top here trying to make a case for Brock Purdy for MVP because he’s out of that discussion based upon that last game we just saw.”

On the Commanders’ side, Sharp is curious about Jacoby Brissett’s impact. “I’m interested to see whether Jacoby Brissett makes this offense for Washington any better. We know that Sam Howell was miserable. Brissett can’t be worse, but how much better is he actually going to be here against the San Francisco 49ers’ defense?”

This game presents an interesting clash of styles and strategies. The 49ers, despite their injury woes, seem poised to exploit the Commanders’ weak run defense. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Commanders’ offense under Brissett to see if they can muster enough firepower to challenge the 49ers’ formidable defense.

