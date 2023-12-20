Aaron Judge & More: MLB 2024 MVP and Cy Young Predictions

As the MLB off-season heats up, the focus shifts to the exciting individual award races, where the New York Yankees seem to dominate the conversation.

In the American League, Aaron Judge is the AL MVP favorite with odds of +550. His teammate, Juan Soto, is following closely, positioned at a promising +600.

The spotlight in the AL Cy Young race shines on Gerrit Cole, the defending winner from the Yankees, who leads the pack with odds of +550. This begs the question: are the awards a mere Yankees versus the field scenario? While placing bets on the Yankees might be tempting, history suggests this might not always be the most valuable choice. Although Judge and Cole have clinched the MVP and Cy Young awards in the past, it’s not an annual occurrence.

For bettors looking for value, the futures market offers intriguing possibilities. A prime example is Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. As a catcher who excels offensively and defensively, Rutschman could be a dark horse in the postseason picture, presenting attractive odds for a potential breakout season.

Shifting focus to the National League MVP and Cy Young races, Ronald Acuna Jr. from the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider are the favorites. However, the National League MVP race is more diverse, featuring stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani. Despite his exceptional talent, Ohtani might not be a top pick this year due to limited field play.

An intriguing name to watch is Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. With projections hinting at 30 home runs and 50 steals, Carroll might follow in the footsteps of Acuna, making him a potential early standout in the MVP discussions.

While Judge and Cole lead the betting odds, the value lies in identifying under-the-radar players capable of breakout seasons. This approach offers a more diversified and potentially rewarding betting strategy in the MLB off-season markets.

