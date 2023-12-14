Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Tradition Could Be Coming to an End

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently had harsh words about the franchise’s tradition. It’s hard to argue with what Roethlisberger has been preaching on his “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast. Roethlisberger put together some legendary seasons with the Steelers and helped lead them to multiple Super Bowls. When Roethlisberger was with the franchise, the phrase “the Pittsburgh Steelers way” is one you would commonly hear. Since he retired after the 2021 campaign, the Steelers have lost their way and left what made them a successful franchise in the past.

Post Roethlisberger, the Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL draft. Pickett has a good work ethic, but the results haven’t been there to this point in his young NFL career. Roethlisberger hasn’t been complimentary of Pickett, but he’s been more critical of the Steelers coaching staff and the culture they’ve let enter the franchise. The Steelers used to be known as the most buttoned-up organization in the NFL, but that’s changed, and the results speak for themselves on the field. Pittsburgh may still be in the running for a postseason berth in the AFC, but it’s hardly been an impressive product to watch. Roethlisberger was critical of how head coach Mike Tomlin managed the game against the New England Patriots in Week 14. Tomlin and Roethlisberger combined to win a Super Bowl in 2009, but it’s evident he’s not afraid to call out his former head coach.

“You can’t afford in the second half of games to burn silly timeouts and to not have them late in the game,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “To me, that’s bad coaching.” It’s hard to argue with what Big Ben is saying. The Steelers used to be the standard in-game management, and that’s been flushed down the toilet in their recent slump. Timeouts are valuable, especially when you’re in a dire situation and trailing in the second half. Tomlin preaches accountability and being prepared, but he wasn’t providing that type of leadership against New England.

“Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done,” Roethlisberger added on his podcast after the Week 14 loss. Until proven otherwise, it’s hard to argue with Roethlisberger. The Steelers are no longer the feared defense they once were, and their offense has struggled to run the football, which is what Pittsburgh is known for. When a future Hall of Famer calls you out and questions whether you’ve lost your way, you must look in the mirror, which Tomlin and company would be wise to do.

