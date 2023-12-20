Boomer’s Backups: Esiason Breaks Down Week 16 QBs Getting the Nod

As the NFL season hurtles toward Week 16, the spotlight shines unexpectedly on a group often overlooked: the backup quarterbacks. More than ever, injuries have thrust these players into pivotal roles this year. From Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals to the Pittsburgh Steelers starting Mason Rudolph this week, the list of backups stepping up is extensive. In an insightful conversation on SportsGrid’s The Early Line, former quarterback and current NFL analyst Boomer Esiason shared his take on this unusual scenario.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

“Looking at the schedule, Cincinnati’s got a really tough finishing schedule,” Esiason remarked, emphasizing the challenges ahead for Browning and the Bengals. He recalled Browning’s struggle against Pittsburgh’s formidable 3-4 defense just four weeks ago, noting the difficulty in deciphering their coverages and pass protections. However, Esiason sees a silver lining. “Brian Callahan and Zac Taylor have pared back the offensive game plan, making it easier for Browning to handle Pittsburgh’s defense. I have confidence in him this weekend, no question about it,” he added.

Esiason’s confidence doesn’t extend to all backups, however. He expressed doubts about Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh and Easton Stick of the LA Chargers.

Highlighting other backups, Esiason said, “I like what Gardner Minshew (Colts) is doing, and I’m rooting for Joe Flacco (Browns). He’s from my era, and I admire his fearless approach to throwing the football. That attitude is exactly what the Browns need right now.”

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Esiason’s analysis suggests a potential for success for teams like the Bengals and Browns, but he remains cautious about the long-term prospects of players like Minshew. As for the Chargers, he hinted at significant changes within the team, making their situation less predictable.

As the season progresses, the contributions of these backups will be crucial. Their performances not only decide the fate of their teams in the playoffs but also highlight the often-underrated depth and resilience in NFL rosters. With experts like Esiason keeping a close eye, the journey of these unexpected heroes continues to be a compelling narrative in this NFL season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.