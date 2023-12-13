Boston Celtics Extend Perfect Home Streak with Thrilling Victory

In a thrilling matchup alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics are riding high in a tie for the best record in the NBA. Their dominance at TD Garden in Beantown continues to be a major driving force behind their success, as they secured their 11th consecutive home victory, defeating their opponents 120-113 in their latest clash.

Despite being tagged as 12-point favorites, the Celtics failed to cover the spread, but their fans won’t be complaining as they notched another impressive win. Boston has been consistently favored in every game this season, boasting an impressive 9-11-2 record against the spread.

The stars of the night were undoubtedly Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who both lit up the scoreboard with 25 points each. With these key players delivering, the Celtics managed to secure a hard-fought seven-point victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For Boston fans, this was the ideal scenario â€“ witnessing their “big three” performing at their best. Each of these players scored over 20 points, showcasing their offensive prowess. The Celtics displayed remarkable three-point shooting accuracy, connecting on 18 of 44 attempts as a team, equating to an impressive 40% from beyond the arc.

Despite initially expecting a double-digit victory for the Celtics, it was evident that their focus remained on securing the win rather than style points. The team’s home-court advantage played a significant role, and they now stand at a pristine 11-0 record at TD Garden.

Competing against the Celtics in Boston has proven to be a daunting task for any opponent, as the home team’s perfect record suggests. It’s a testament to their resilience and determination, making it incredibly challenging for visiting teams to come away with a victory in Beantown.

As the season unfolds, Boston’s strong performance at home and the consistency of their star players continue to make them a formidable force in the Eastern Conference. While some may have expected a wider margin of victory, the Celtics and their fans will undoubtedly be content with the seven-point win as they maintain their perfect home record.

