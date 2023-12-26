Can the Rockets Keep Up Their Home Dominance vs. Pacers?

Tonight’s NBA matchup features the Indiana Pacers facing off against the Houston Rockets, with the Rockets showing remarkable prowess on their home court, boasting a 12-2 record. This young team has been finding its groove, especially in home games, making this a highly anticipated contest.

The opening line from the FanDuel Sportsbook had the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite, which has since shifted to -3. The total for the game opened at 236.5 but has edged up to 238. This shift in odds indicates a growing confidence in the Rockets’ performance, especially at home.

The Pacers come into this game as the underdogs on the road, facing a Rockets team that has dramatically improved from one of the worst defensively to one of the best. This improvement poses a significant challenge for the Pacers, whose offense has been their strength. The real question is whether Indiana’s offensive prowess can overcome Houston’s newfound defensive solidity.

However, the Pacers face a dilemma as their defense significantly lags behind the Rockets’ offense. This discrepancy might be the deciding factor in tonight’s game. The Rockets’ impressive home record and upward trajectory suggest they have the edge.

A key factor in the Rockets’ success has been the leadership of Ime Udoka (+1700), whose coaching has transformed the team, making him a contender for Coach of the Year, where he sits fifth on the FanDuel oddsboard. The Rockets are already surpassing preseason expectations, set initially at around 25-27.5 wins, now sitting at 15.

Furthermore, Alperen Sengun, the “Turkish Delight,” has been outstanding at the center position, playing some of the best basketball in the league. His performance in terms of points and rebounds has been exceptional, making him a player to watch in tonight’s game.

Given all these factors, the recommendation is to take the Houston Rockets on the spread. Their home-court advantage, combined with their improved defense and Sengun’s standout play, positions them favorably against the Pacers.

