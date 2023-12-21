CFB USF vs. Syracuse: A Play on the Boca Raton Bowl Game Total

The Boca Raton Bowl is set to be a thrilling college football showdown between USF (University of South Florida) and Syracuse, with several intriguing storylines adding to the anticipation. USF, making their first bowl appearance since 2018, managed to secure a spot by clinching a crucial win in their final regular season game, bringing their record to 6-6. This achievement has been a significant morale booster for the team, and notably, they enter the bowl game without any significant players missing.

South Florida vs. Syracuse Odds at FanDuel

Spread: South Florida +3.5 (-122) | Syracuse -3.5 (+100)

South Florida +3.5 (-122) | Syracuse -3.5 (+100) Moneyline: South Florida (+128) | Syracuse (-154)

South Florida (+128) | Syracuse (-154) Total: OVER 55.5 (-114) | UNDER 55.5 (-106)

Syracuse, on the other hand, is undergoing a transitional phase with Dino Babers out, Nunzio Campanile steps in as the interim head coach. Campanile, known for his successful high school coaching career in Bergen County, faces a challenging task. Syracuse is dealing with several defensive players entering the transfer portal, and they’re without their starting quarterback, Garrett Shrader, due to injury. The team is reportedly considering a Wildcat formation, indicating a potential shift in their offensive strategy for this game.

Syracuse is surprisingly the 3.5-point favorite, likely owing to their ACC association and overall season performance. However, this number might overlook the dynamic elements in this matchup.

USF’s quarterback, Byrum Brown, known for his mobility, has been a standout performer, particularly highlighted by his impressive rushing performance against Alabama. The dilemma for bettors lies in whether to favor Brown’s rushing prop, set at 43.5 yards or his passing prop, marked at 242.5. Brown’s dual-threat capability makes this a tricky call, as he could exceed expectations in either aspect.

The strategic approach of both teams leans heavily towards a running game, which leads to the suggestion of betting on the under. The game total is 55.5, and given the run-heavy tactics of both USF and Syracuse, this could be a lower-scoring affair than the odds suggest.

While the Orange enters as favorites, USF’s recent momentum and the uncertainty surrounding Syracuse’s quarterback situation make this an intriguing contest. The recommendation leans toward betting on USF, with a particular focus on the under, reflecting the expected ground-and-pound nature of the game. The Boca Raton Bowl promises to be a compelling matchup, with these factors playing a crucial role in the outcome.

