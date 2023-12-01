CFP Spot, Heisman and Pac-12 on the Line Between Oregon and Washington

The highly-anticipated college football showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies is generating significant buzz, with implications for the college football playoff on the line. The last encounter between these two powerhouse teams was a 3-point game in favor of Oregon. However, this time around, the dynamics seem different.

The opening betting odds favored the Ducks as a 7.5-point favorite, but this quickly shifted to a 9.5-point spread, with some outlets even showing double digits. This shift suggests a growing confidence in Oregon’s ability to dominate, but the question remains: Is it really that straightforward?

The Oregon Ducks are marching towards the college football playoff, but they face a formidable and unbeaten opponent in the Washington Huskies, a team highly ranked and hungry for victory. Under head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies have shown resilience, winning all three games they’ve been underdogs in, including a significant victory on the road in Corvallis.

Looking at the stats, the Ducks have been dominant as favorites, going 9-2 against the spread when favored this year. In contrast, Washington has struggled in this regard, going 2-6 against the spread in PAC 12 play as favorites. The only single-digit decision for Oregon, aside from their loss to Washington, was against USC a few Saturdays ago.

Regarding the total points, the line is 65.5, echoing the high-scoring affair (36-33) the last time these teams met in Seattle. The Ducks boast the best passing defense in the PAC 12, allowing less than 215 passing yards per game. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who threw for over 300 yards against Oregon in their first matchup, has since been under 300 in four of the last six games. His passing yards prop tonight is set at 295.5.

For the Ducks, quarterback Bo Nix is a crucial player to watch. His prop for passing yards stands at 317.5, and he has exceeded 360 passing yards in the last four games for Oregon. Nix, the strong Heisman Trophy favorite with -220 odds, could further cement his status with a strong performance tonight.

While the Oregon Ducks are favored to win, the outcome is not a foregone conclusion. The Washington Huskies have demonstrated their ability to defy expectations. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest, with potential implications for the college football playoff and the Heisman Trophy race. Both teams are set to leave everything on the field, making this game a must-watch for college football fans.

