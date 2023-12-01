College Basketball Best Bets for Friday, December 1st

What a time it is to be watching and betting on college basketball. As we head into December, there is a boatload of action on the hardwood across the country, and we’ll be targeting a pair of matchups for our best bets this Friday night.

Let’s take a look at each of the matchups where we see value, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a blurb on our best bet in the game:

TV: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Cintas Center – Cincinnati, OH

Spread: Houston -7.5 (-106) | Xavier +7.5 (-114)

Houston -7.5 (-106) | Xavier +7.5 (-114) Moneyline: Houston (-310) | Xavier (+245)

Houston (-310) | Xavier (+245) Total: OVER 138.5 (-110) | UNDER 138.5 (-110)

Houston may be ranked sixth, but there’s a case to be made that the Cougars are the best team in the country. KenPom thinks so, as does their seven consecutive double-digit victories to open the season. Conversely, Xavier has much to work out with their roster before they can be trusted. Outside of Desmond Claude, there doesn’t seem to be a trusted group of guys that can go toe-to-toe with Houston’s lineups.

The Pick: Houston -7.5 (-106)

TV: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | Location: Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID

Spread:

Moneyline:

Total:

Saint Mary’s has been one of the bigger disappointments to open the season. The Gaels were ranked within the preseason AP Top 25 Poll and have failed to capitalize on every meaningful opportunity thus far. Their best win has come against New Mexico at home in a game where the Lobos were losing leading scorer Jaelen House while Xavier and San Diego State blew them out.

The Broncos have made ExtraMile Arena a fortress over the past two years. They have won 29 of their previous 30 games at home, including a statement win over San Francisco this season. Tyson Degenhart is one of the top mid-major players in the country and may be the best player in this matchup. This number is far too large in favor of a struggling Gaels team, and Boise State may be worth backing to win outright as well.

The Pick:

