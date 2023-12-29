College Football Bowl Blitz: Picks and Previews for December 30

Multiple bowl matchups draw intrigue on Saturday, December 30, with a loaded slate of games. SportsGrid highlights some of our best bets for bowl action.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Penn State Nittany Lions finished the year with impressive 10-2 records. These programs continuously find themselves just outside of the College Football Playoff, which may finally change next year with the postseason expansion. The Nittany Lions are 4.5-point favorites over the Rebels in the Peach Bowl. These teams are relatively evenly matched, which should make for a good matchup on paper. The Nittany Lions may end up on top, but 4.5 is too many points.

Pick: Ole Miss 4.5 (-105)

You can make a strong case that these teams are comparable if they were both at full strength, but that’s not the case for this contest. Without Taulia Tagovailoa, we’re unsure how Maryland will stack up against an Auburn team relatively unaffected by transfers or opt-outs in this matchup. Auburn covers the number late and wins by double-digits.

Pick: Auburn -7 (-110)

Although the Florida State Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff after going undefeated, they still have much to play for in this Orange Bowl matchup against the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. You wouldn’t know the Seminoles had much to play for, judging by the number of opt-outs they’ve had ahead of this matchup. Although Georgia has seen multiple opt-outs and transfers, they’ll have Carson Beck at quarterback, and he’ll be a significant difference-maker. Bulldogs take the Orange Bowl by three scores.

Pick: Georgia -19.5 (-110)

The Wyoming Cowboys and Toledo Rockets will collide in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. The Rockets’ offense must adjust after quarterback DeQuan Finn entered the transfer portal. The Cowboys are listed as a slight 3.5-point favorite, and that number is about right when you factor in that their offense will relatively feature what we saw during the regular season. Despite the Rockets set to start Tucker Gleason at quarterback, we believe they can do just enough to cover the number and potentially even win outright.

Pick: Toledo +3.5 (-115)

