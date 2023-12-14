Colts’ Michael Pittman Prop: Sharp Says Over

As the NFL season heats up, a critical matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Warren Sharp offers a fascinating prop bet, particularly centered around Michael Pittman. The Colts are currently favored by 1.5, with a game total of 42. This game is poised to be a tightly contested affair with significant implications for both teams.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The Steelers, despite their recent struggles, including losses to Arizona and New England, are not to be underestimated. Mike Tomlin, known for rallying his team in challenging situations, especially as road underdogs, could very well bring out the best in his players for this crucial game. The return of key defensive players T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith from concussion protocol certainly bolsters their chances.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

However, the focus is on the Colts’ wide receiver, Michael Pittman. Pittman has emerged as a reliable target in the Colts’ offense, consistently making significant catches game after game. Given the Steelers’ defensive approach this season, his performance becomes even more critical. Pittsburgh has shown a tendency to play more man coverage, a scenario in which Pittman excels. He’s targeted on a substantial 33% of his routes against man coverage, compared to only 25% against zone coverage.

Given this strategic aspect, the prop bet of interest is Pittman’s receptions over. He is likely to receive more targets, considering the Steelers’ defensive style. Pittman’s ability to find space and make catches, combined with the increased opportunity due to the Steelers’ man coverage, makes betting over on his receptions a compelling choice for bettors.

While the Steelers are looking to rebound from recent setbacks and could potentially keep the game close, the standout prop bet in this matchup is on Michael Pittman of the Colts. His consistent performance and the Steelers’ defensive tendencies position him to potentially have a high-reception game, making the over on his receptions an attractive bet.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.