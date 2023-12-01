Cowboys Overpower Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL regular season kicked off in electrifying fashion last night, pitting the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks in a showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats. Both teams entered the game with winning records, but only one would leave above .500. When the dust settled, it was the Dallas Cowboys who emerged victorious, but not without a fierce battle on Thursday Night Football that featured an abundance of scoring. The final score? An eye-popping 41-35.

In a thrilling start to Week 13, the Cowboys clinched their ninth win of the season. However, they failed to cover the spread as a 9.5-point favorite. It was an unusual turn of events for Dallas, as this marked the first time in their nine wins that they hadn’t covered the number. The betting odds were a prime focus for many, with the over/under set at 47.5 points. To the delight of most bettors, the game soared over that mark, totaling an impressive 76 combined points.

The action was riveting, especially for those who enjoy betting on overs and prop bets. Fans got their money’s worth with an exhilarating offensive showcase. Tony Pollard found the end zone, and Dak Prescott fired a couple of touchdown passes. CeeDee Lamb had a standout performance, contributing significantly to the scoring frenzy.

Heading into the game, there was uncertainty surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. Some wondered if it would be a tough night for Geno Smith, who had previously thrown for a mere 150 yards in games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. Alternatively, it could have been a night where Smith would shine. In a surprising turn of events, Geno Smith delivered an impressive 235-yard performance, surpassing expectations.

Seattle’s offense showed flashes of brilliance that had been absent for some time. However, the Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, proved to be the better team when it mattered most.

In the end, both teams showcased their offensive prowess, making it a memorable night for football fans. The game lived up to its hype, providing a thrilling spectacle of touchdowns, yardage, and betting excitement. It was a night to remember, and it left fans eagerly awaiting the next dose of NFL action.

