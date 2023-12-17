Dak Prescott Integral to Cowboys’ Success vs. Bills in Week 15

In this NFL article, we’ll delve into the world of betting with a focus on star quarterback Dak Prescott. As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Buffalo Bills, we’ll explore Dak’s potential impact and the smart betting strategies surrounding this high-stakes matchup.

Dak Prescott: DFS Stud with MVP Aspirations

Dak Prescott is a top-tier DFS option, priced at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. Let’s examine whether Dak can deliver the numbers expected of an MVP candidate.

Dak’s Recent Performance

Over the past three games, Dak Prescott’s home performances have been nothing short of brilliant, with passing yards of 271, 299, and 331. However, the big question mark is how he performs on the road. Will he rise to the occasion against the Buffalo Bills?

Analyzing the Matchup

The Cowboys are set to face the Buffalo Bills, a team known for its dynamic quarterback in Josh Allen. If you believe that Dallas will secure a convincing victory, investing in Dak Prescott could be a smart pivot for your DFS lineup.

Dak’s Potential MVP Run

Dak Prescott is currently at the top of the MVP discussion, and this game against the Bills presents a significant opportunity to strengthen his bid. Winning on the road against a formidable opponent like Buffalo in December would be a compelling addition to his impressive resume.

Betting Strategy

To maximize your betting strategy for this game, consider having lineups that feature both Josh Allen and Dak Prescott. This approach allows you to capitalize on potential differentials in tournament play. Pairing Dak with dynamic playmakers like CeeDee Lamb or even sleeper options like Dalton Kincaid or James Cook can create a well-rounded DFS lineup.

Conclusion

As you navigate the world of NFL betting and DFS, remember that Dak Prescott’s MVP aspirations are not unfounded. His recent home performances and the opportunity to shine on the road against the Bills make him a compelling choice.

Whether you’re leaning towards the Cowboys or the Bills, including Dak Prescott in your DFS lineup can provide the edge you need to succeed. Keep an eye on the elements and the outcome of this game, as it could play a pivotal role in Dak’s MVP campaign. Good luck with your NFL bets and fantasy football lineups as the Cowboys face the Bills in this exciting matchup!

